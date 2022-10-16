Jordan Poole Breaks Silence On The Draymond Green Fight

MEMPHIS, TN - MAY 3: Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 3, 2022 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

10 days and $140 million later, Warriors guard Jordan Poole publicly addressed the Draymond Green situation for the first time on Sunday.

Speaking to media members, a very matter-of-fact Poole said that Green apologized and that the goal is still to bring Golden State another championship.

He apologized ... we're here to play basketball and everyone in the locker room and on our team knows what it takes to win a championship. And we're going to do that on the court and I mean that's really all I have to say on the matter. We're here to win a championship.

Back on Oct. 6 it was reported that Green had thrown a punch at Poole during Warriors practice.

However, the next day video published by TMZ showed just how ugly the punch was. With Poole essentially getting sucker punched while he wasn't looking after a back-and-forth with the team's established veteran.

Since then, Green decided to step away from the team for a bit to let things cool down.

Whether or not this tears at the fabric of Golden State's tight-knit roster remains to be seen. But it's certainly a storyline that will be watched closely throughout the upcoming NBA season.