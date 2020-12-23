Look: NFL Player’s Wife Is Furious Over His Pro Bowl Snub

There were a number of notable Pro Bowl snubs this year, but few were bigger than Buffalo Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer.

The standout safety for the AFC East-leading Bills is considered to be one of the top players at his position. However, Poyer did not receive an invitation to the Pro Bowl this year.

“We had a guy today who found out that he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl. I wanted him to know how valuable he is to our defense and what he’s meant to our team in 2020 and not to get caught up in some of those other things that are going on when it comes to Pro Bowl balloting,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Poyer leads all NFL defensive backs in tackles with 117. While he doesn’t have big interception numbers, he’s played well in coverage, too.

Rachel Bush, the wife of the Bills defensive back, went off on Twitter regarding the Pro Bowl snub.

“Complete bs honestly,” Bush tweeted.

“As frustrating as it is yet AGAIN for Jordan and his hard work to get overlooked.. we have so much to be grateful for. WE know how driven and hard working he is. Most importantly how humble. Don’t need votes and the approval of others to certify that. Alive and well. Blessed,” Bush wrote in a separate tweet Monday night.

“I could say a lot. Stats don’t lie. I swear it’s just a joke at this point. Lol over it,” Bush added.

Jordan Poyer is not only 5th in the NFL in solo tackles and 9th in total tackles, but of those 9 players, he's the only one with multiple INTs AND multiple forced fumbles. He also has 5 special teams tackles. No one else on that list even has 2! — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 22, 2020

Thankfully, the Pro Bowl doesn’t mean everything to the Bills and their players this year. Buffalo is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, hoping to take down Kansas City (or someone else) in the AFC.

But the Pro Bowl snub still has to hurt.