A veteran NFL tight end and former Pro Bowler is reportedly retiring at the age of 30.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, veteran tight end Jordan Reed has decided to call it a career. Reed, a third round NFL Draft pick out of Florida in 2013, spent seven seasons with the Washington Football Team. He spent the 2020 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Reed, a Connecticut native, was one of the best tight ends in the NFL in 2016. He made the Pro Bowl and looked like a legitimate star at the position. Unfortunately, injuries helped derail his career, as he never made it back to the Pro Bowl.

The talented NFL tight end finished his career with 355 catches, 3,602 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Reed is reportedly able to walk away from the game with “no regrets,” according to Rapoport. He made a comeback with the 49ers last year and decided to walk away this year.

Reed admitted last year that he had previously thought about retiring.

“I definitely thought about hanging it up after last season,” Reed told reporters. “But it was when I saw the Super Bowl that really kind of ignited me again. I want to play in those big games. God blessed me to be here and a part of this great team and gave me the opportunity to be in that situation. That’s what’s driving me. I love the game of football.”