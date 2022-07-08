Jordan Spieth Makes Future With PGA Tour Very Clear

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Jordan Spieth of the United States reacts to a missed birdie putt on the 13th green during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 14, 2021 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, a Twitter account called "Spieth Legion" reported that the American golfer was "in talks" with LIV Golf about joining the Saudi-backed series.

"Golf Monthly has reported that Jordan Spieth is in talks and is considering an offer from LIV Golf," the account wrote.

This tweet sent the golf world into a frenzy.

After his second-round Friday at the Scottish Open, Spieth responded to these rumors.

"Because of the false reporting today, I feel the need to comment," he wrote. "Let me be clear, any reports that I'm contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf — to win PGA TOUR events and major championships, and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

Spieth's agent Jay Danzi also came out in denial of these reports.

“Jordan is not in discussions with LIV and is fully supportive of and happy on the PGA Tour,” Danzi told the real Golf Monthly.

Spieth has long been outwardly committed to the PGA Tour, and that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.