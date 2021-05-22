Jordan Spieth Is Making A Run At The PGA Championship Today

As a pre-tournament favorite to win this year’s PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth got off to a rough start in the opening rounds. Just making the cut, the 27-year-old golfer was 4-over heading into the weekend.

So far though, Saturday has seen a massive shift in fate for Spieth. Absolutely lighting up the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island this afternoon, the three-time major champion is now 4-under on the day — bringing him to even par on the tournament just five shots back from the lead.

💥💥YESSIRRRRR💥💥 Moves to 4 under on the day. And now EVEN for the tournament. Just 5 off the lead 👀👀#PGAChamp — Spieth Tracker (@Spieth_Tracker) May 22, 2021

While this round is certainly impressive so far, it’s had the potential to be even greater. On multiple occasions already, Spieth has lipped out on birdie putts that could’ve propelled him even further up the leaderboard.

Still at even par through 12 holes, Spieth is currently tied for 20th place. If he’s is able to continue this momentum through the rest of today’s round, he could be in striking distance heading into final-round Sunday.

Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen currently lead the field at 5-under. Their final grouping will tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET this afternoon.