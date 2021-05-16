Jordan Spieth Reveals 1 Underrated Tiger Woods Quality

Jordan Spieth has played a lot of golf with Tiger Woods over the years, both during PGA Tour events and practice rounds.

While Woods’ incredible physical talent stands out to everyone on the course, there’s an underrated quality that Spieth recently highlighted.

Spieth, a three-time major champion, revealed that Woods is the only golfer he’s played with who never gets down on himself.

“I’ve played with Tiger a lot. I played with him quite a few times when he was really, really struggling in the 2015-16 frame,” Spieth said on the No Laying Up podcast. “He was trying to come back, really struggling chipping, just wasn’t playing very well. And out of every single round I played with him, I never heard him say one negative thing. He was mad. He would drop an F-bomb. But it was never a negative comment about himself.

“He’s the only person I’ve played with that I can say that about, including myself. I just thought that that was so intriguing that I’ve never heard him say one negative thing about himself. And he clearly, he’s human – as much as we kind of don’t believe that – but in his head, he’s probably thinking ‘Man, I can’t chip right now,’ or whatever, but he’ll never say it out loud. And he’ll never let it take over him at all at any period of time.”

Woods has another challenging comeback ahead of himself. The 2019 Masters champion continues to recover from his serious car accident. Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

It remains to be seen if Woods will be able to play professional golf again, but no one is counting him out.