Jordan Spieth Shares Update On His Golf Season

Jordan Spieth is set to make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament this week. So, what has the three-time major winner been up to since the tournament in Augusta came to a close exactly one month ago?

On Tuesday, Spieth revealed that he’s been recovering from the COVID-19 virus he came down with about 10 days after he finished tied for third place in the 2021 Masters. Following positive tests from an at-home rapid and two PCRs three weeks ago, the 27-year-old was forced to pull out of the Valspar Championship in Tampa Bay, per ESPN.

“Nobody I was around ever got it,” Spieth told reporters at TPC-Craig Ranch near his hometown of Dallas. “And then it was the Wednesday of New Orleans when I started my symptoms — and it was bad for a day and a half and then it was just kind of annoying for the next five days. Kind of lost energy and sinus stuff.”

While the virus knocked him out for a whole month, he says he’s back to full strength and ready for this week’s tournament. Of course missing multiple weeks in the prime of golf season isn’t ideal, but Spieth said he was relatively pleased with the timing as it allowed him to post a solid finish in Augusta.

“I would say the last week to week and a half now, I’ve been acting as if it never happened,” Spieth said. “I’ve just gone about my days … feeling full of energy and being able to hit kind of full workouts and practice sessions and all that kind of stuff. So [it] just kind of set me back a little bit.

“If there’s ever a good time during the season, it kind of worked out okay. But I was planning to continue to play. I wasn’t planning on taking a month off in the spring. So, at this point, it’s get back to playing golf and try and get in the same rhythm I was in and just be patient with it.”

Though he missed some valuable time in late-April/early-May, Spieth has a packed schedule to close out this year’s PGA Tour season. After this week’s Byron Nelson, the No. 29 golfer in the world will play in the PGA Championship, the Charles Schwab Championship and the Memorial — then taking a week off before the U.S. Open.