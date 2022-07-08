After his second round at the Scottish Open on Friday, Jordan Spieth shot down some false rumors about his potential involvement with LIV Golf.

The 28-year-old American golfer shared a lengthy message denying the rumors on Twitter.

"Because of the false reporting today, I feel the need to comment," he wrote. "Let me be clear, any reports that I'm contemplating competing anywhere other than the PGA Tour are categorically untrue. I am NOT in discussions with LIV. I have been quoted on the record for months that I fully support the PGA Tour and have never considered any alternatives. My goal has not changed since I began playing golf — to win PGA TOUR events and major championships, and to compete against the best players in the world. Those who truly know me, know what is most important to me."

The golf world took to Twitter to react to Spieth's message.

Countless PGA fans were thrilled to see Spieth restate his commitment to the tour.

"The real ones never doubted you, young goat," one wrote.

"That’s a real golfer right there. Plays for the love of the game, not money! Always will be my favorite golfer," another added.

Other fans still aren't so convinced.

"This is exactly what someone who’s about to leave would say," one said.

Whether you believe him or not, Spieth has long been vocally and outwardly committed to the PGA Tour.

It appears that fact won't be changing anytime soon.