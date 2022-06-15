Jordan Spieth's Agent Revealed What Happened Wednesday

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 13: Jordan Spieth of the United States in action during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth's pursuit of his second U.S. Open win may have hit a snag this week as he left practice earlier than expected.

Spieth was seen leaving The Country Club in Massachusetts in a hurry today. But it appears it wasn't due to a medical emergency - not a serious one at least.

According to Spieth's agent Jay Danzi, Spieth is dealing with a stomach bug. But he's already on the mend.

Danzi told Todd Lewis of the Golf Channel that Spieth has rested and rehydrated ahead of Thursday's first round. Spieth currently plans on teeing up at his allotted time tomorrow.

2022 has been an up and down year for Jordan Spieth so far. The three-time major winner missed the cut at the Masters before winning the RBC Heritage the following week.

At the PGA Championship in May, Spieth finished tied for 30th or worse for the third year in a row.

It's a pretty disappointing year for Spieth, who finished third at the Masters and second at The Open in 2021. He still ranks 11th on the money rank though and is enjoying his second best campaign of the last five seasons.

Hopefully this stomach bug really does go away and doesn't adversely affect his performance at The Country Club tomorrow.

Will Jordan Spieth make the cut for The U.S. Open this week?