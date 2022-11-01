Jordy Nelson To Packers Hall Of Fame: Fans React

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards after the catch against Ryan Clark #25 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jordy Nelson is getting inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Nelson will get inducted into the Packers' HOF in August of next year before the season begins.

Nelson, who was a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Packers, played nine seasons with them and helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He appeared in 136 regular season games during his nine-year career in Green Bay. During that time, he compiled 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Packers fans are thrilled that Nelson is getting this great honor.

Nelson ranks fourth in Packers' history in receptions, sixth in receiving yards, third in touchdown receptions, and fourth in 100-yard receiving games.

This a well-deserved honor for one of the best receivers in franchise history.