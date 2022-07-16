Houston Astros star Jose Altuve will not participate in the 2022 All-Star game after he was hit in the knee earlier this week.

He's going to try to play in the Astros' final two games before the All-Star break, per Houston insider Brian McTaggart.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

This year's All-Star game is being held at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. Altuve is well known and widely disliked for his role in the Astros' cheating scandal against the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series.

"Sounds like someone is scared to play at Dodger Stadium," one fan said.

"Lmao! cheating b---- is afraid to play in LA," another said.

"I think less of him as a man so I’m not shocked he scared of a lil boos," another added.

"Jose Altuve skipping the All star game became he was hit on the knee.... translation...I'm a b---- who knows the LA fan base will boo my ass and It will hurt my fragile cheating ego," another wrote.

Altuve logged his eighth career All-Star selection this year behind 17 home runs and 33 RBI on a .277 batting average.

It's fair to say Altuve won't be too missed in Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.