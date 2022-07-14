Jose Alvarado Reveals His Next Target For 'Grand Theft Alvarado”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Jose Alvarado #15 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Phoenix Suns during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on April 24, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado burst onto the NBA scene as a scrappy and often annoying defender for opposing guards — particularly in the postseason.

The former ACC Defensive Player of the Year made a name for himself during the 2021-22 playoffs for his defensive effort on Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. Much to Paul's annoyance, Alvarado would sneak along the baseline and wait for the perfect opportunity to strike from behind.

In doing so, the former Georgia Tech guard earned the apt nickname: "Grand Theft Alvarado."

During a recent interview with Oleh Kosel of SB Nation, Alvarado named his next victim.

Kyrie Irving.

Alvarado is clearly trying to prove he has what it takes to defend the best in the business. After going after a veteran like Chris Paul, taking on one of the best ball handlers in the league is a perfect next challenge.

Alvarado is entering Year 2 after logging 6.1 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game this past season.