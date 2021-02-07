Jose Canseco’s Daughter Speaks Out After Embarrassing Fight

Jose Canseco’s daughter, Josie Canseco, took to Twitter following her dad’s tough performance in a fight on Friday night.

The former MLB slugger fought in Barstool Sports’ “Rough ‘N Rowdy” amateur boxing event on Friday night. The fight night, which sold for $20 on PPV, reportedly racked up seven figures in buys.

However, the headlining match, which pitted Canseco against Barstool’s Will Cotter (a.k.a. Billy Football), disappointed.

Canseco went down with an apparent shoulder injury just seconds into the match. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has since accused Canseco of taking a dive, as he was already guaranteed much of the PPV money.

“Jose 100% took a dive,” Portnoy tweeted. “We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong.”

Canseco’s daughter, Josie, took to social media following the fight.

“I feel weird commenting on this but my dad told me he tried his best tonight w his injuries n I believe him. whether or not I approve of shit he’s done, I love and support him as my dad. please if u don’t mind leaving me out of the backlash I’d really appreciate it,” she wrote.

“I know it’s all fun n games for the internet trolls but a lot of this stuff breaks my heart. please be kind:( this is my family. the only one I have. just leave me out of the hate. please.”

Josie is a model with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Jose Canseco was trending nationally on Twitter following the fight on Friday night.