Josephine Skriver Is Back For The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 17: Josephine Skriver greets fans at the debut of Victoria's Secret's new fall collection at Natick Mall on August 17, 2019 in Natick, Massachusetts. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

We're just days away from the release of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. Set to appear in the newest issue is an SI Swimsuit edition alum who also happens to be one of the world's top models.

Joining the SI Swimsuit edition in 2022 will be Danish model Josephine Skriver. It will be her third straight year gracing the magazine.

2022 has been a special year for Skriver. She married musician Alexander DeLeon in April, released her JOJA athleisure brand, and was announced as a model for the SI Swimsuit edition on her 29th birthday.

Skriver also got to see her beloved Las Vegas Raiders make the playoffs for the first time in five years. In fact, the Raiders are one of the only things she ever tweets about to her 700,000 followers.

Skriver certainly ranks among the biggest Raiders fans in the entire world. She even had her wedding ceremony at Allegiant Stadium in April.

Josephine Skriver was born in Denmark and went into modeling as a teenager. She put that career on hold until she finished her education in 2011, after which she went full-speed ahead in her modeling career.

Skriver made her debut in the Fall/Winter 2011 season with Alberta Ferretti and Prada. She graced the runway for the likes of Gucci, Calvin Klein, Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and DKNY among others that season.

Since then she has modeled for even more of the biggest fashion designers in the world. She's been featured on the covers of countless magazines in United States, Europe, Asia and South America.

In that time, Skriver has built a massive social media following. She has over 7 million followers on Instagram to join the 700,000 that follow her on Twitter.

Josephine Skriver will be featured in the next SI Swim edition when it launches on Monday, May 16.

