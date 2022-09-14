Josh Allen Admits What He Wants To Change Moving Forward

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Josh Allen's fearless athletic ability simultaneously excites and terrifies Buffalo Bills fans.

The MVP frontrunner recently admitted that he needs to protect himself better when running the football.

“I think I can be better in that aspect,” Allen said during a press conference on Wednesday. “But given the circumstances of what it was, understanding the flow of the game — I do things sometimes that are necessary in my eyes to help our team win a football game. That’s all it is. But at the end of the day, availability is the best ability. So, just understanding that and getting down and not taking too many hits — that’s year-in and year-out.”

Allen rushed for a team-high 56 yards and one touchdown on 10 attempts during Thursday's Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In doing so, he subjected himself to big hits on several occasions.

The star quarterback also threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns on 26/31 passing.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be the best quarterback I can be for the Bills, best teammate I can be for the other 52 guys in this locker room,” Allen said. “So whatever that may be — handing the ball off 100 times, throwing 100 times, just trying to help this team win football games.”

The Super Bowl-favorite Bills will look to continue their strong start with a Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.