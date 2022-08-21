Josh Allen Autograph Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen isn't above a little trolling even for some of the game's best QBs.

After the MVP-favorite swapped jerseys with Russell Wilson following Buffalo's preseason game against the Broncos, fans spotted a message Allen left for Russ on the "1" of his No. 17 jersey.

"#LetsRide."

Fans reacted to Allen's message on social media.

"The way funnier part of this is Russ including 'Super Bowl XLVIII champion' as part of his signature," one user said.

"Young Legend!! He is definitely that!!" tweeted a member of Bills Mafia.

"OH HELL YES JOSH," another responded in all-caps.

"Haha I love our QB1."

"I must have missed where Russ even entered the game to warrant that jersey swap."

Allen and the Bills rode to a 42-11 win over Denver in Week 2 of the preseason.