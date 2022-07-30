ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills were forced to end practice early on Saturday after star quarterback Josh Allen got into a "fight" with his defensive tackle teammate Jordan Phillips.

Phillips gave Allen a bump on the throwing shoulder as he took a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown. The 26-year-old signal caller took immediate offense to this hit, spiking the ball and turning to shove his teammate.

Allen was quickly removed from the situation by his teammates.

Take a look at the scuffle here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this preseason altercation.

"What is Jordan Phillips doing? This is a top 5 (at least) QB in the NFL and you trying to scrap with the guy that can get you into the Super Bowl??" one fan wrote.

"Quickest way to get shipped off as a defensive player… can’t touch QB1 when he’s an actual dude," another said.

"Ummm.... I really dont think the Phillips did anything wrong. Allen looks soft for that one," another wrote.

"If this was Lamar twitter would be up in flames," another added.

The Bills have sky-high expectations for the 2022 NFL season. Allen is a preseason favorite for league MVP and his Buffalo squad is expected to contend for a Super Bowl title.

Perhaps this scuffle indicates a healthy competitive attitude heading into the 2022 season. Or perhaps its a sign of some serious locker-room disfunction.

Either way, the Bills have tomorrow off before getting back to training camp action on Monday.