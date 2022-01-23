Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Bills Star Josh Allen

Josh Allen is set to play the biggest game of his career on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills, the No. 3 seed in the AFC, are set to face the No. 2 seed Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday night.

Allen and the Bills are coming off a blowout win over the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round. They’ll look to keep the momentum going on Sunday night.

While Arrowhead Stadium will surely be packed with Chiefs fans, Allen will have some big supporters in the stands, as well.

Allen is dating Brittany Williams. The happy couple has been dating since before Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Williams is sure to be in attendance on Sunday night.

Williams often shares photos of her relationship with Allen on her Instagram page. She has more than 95,000 followers on the social media platform.

Bills fans are hoping that Williams will have a lot to cheer about on Sunday night.

Kickoff between the Bills and Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.