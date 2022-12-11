Josh Allen Had 1-Word Response To Reporter Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Josh Allen wasn't happy with a report after Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was asked about how the offense has been struggling and how it's “not looking like an offense that can win the Super Bowl" and he shrugged it off.

"Okay," Allen said.

That's someone who doesn't want to talk about some struggles since they just won a tough divisional game. Allen finished Sunday's performance with 147 yards through the air and one touchdown.

Even though the offense has struggled at times, it's still producing points. The Bills have scored 20+ points in their last five games, which is pretty good in today's NFL.

Because of that, the Bills are 10-3, which is good for the top spot in the AFC.

Allen will look to put this reporter's comment to shame when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins next Saturday night. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.