Josh Allen Had Troubling Allegation Following Sunday's Game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Josh Allen was pretty fired up after getting up from the pile during Sunday's game in Miami, after which he got flagged.

Allen was spotted getting into it with Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Appearing on "Kyle Brandt's Basement" with the NFL Network personality, the Bills quarterback gave his side of the story on Tuesday.

"Um... I think anybody with two eyes could see what was going on under that pile. Obviously, I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things I didn't appreciate down there that was going on. And we'll let everyone make their own judgements for that."

Brandt went on to quote Wilkins who said, "With alpha males that's how it goes." Before asking, "Do alpha males grab each other's groins on the football field?"

"Not typically... it is what it is. He's a competitor and he's been known for that going back to college. So, I should know that and shouldn't let it get the best of me. But it just does... sometimes you see red and things like that happen."

Allen admitted that he'll probably get fined for his actions but hopes Wilkins does too.