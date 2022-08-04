Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Camp Fights

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and quarterback Josh Allen (17) look on during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills had a bit of a scuffle this past weekend with quarterback Josh Allen going at it with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. After cooler heads prevailed, Allen reflected on what training camp fights really mean.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Allen said that tempers can sometimes fly during training camp. But he believes it's a good thing - sometimes even necessary.

“Tempers fly, it was the first day of pads. Camp’s long. I was probably in the wrong there. But, again, just trying to get some guys juiced up ready to go. It’s football. Yeah, so that’s all it was. It was nothing. I got him a box of Pro V1 [golf balls] for pushing him, I felt bad. But it’s all in love. We’re just trying to push each other, trying to be great.”

“Sometimes it’s necessary. Good teams sometimes fight. Guys want it so bad, guys are very competitive, guys push each other. So you saw a little tempers flare again today, and again, that’s all because we want to win. We want to work really hard. We want to beat the guys across from us and it doesn’t matter who it is. But it’s good to see the intensity right now coming out from both sides of the football and the whole team because we just want to win football games.”

“Things get chippy when guys are working hard and trying to beat the other guy across from them. I think that’s kind of just the spot where we’re at. Guys want to win. Guys want to beat each other. We’ve got a lot of talkers on this team, too. So it’s been a fun camp, it really has been. And I appreciate the intensity from both sides of the ball.”

The Buffalo Bills rank among the top contenders for the Super Bowl heading into 2022. Last year they led the NFL in fewest points allowed and fewest yards allowed for the first time since the merger.

But the offense has been a juggernaut for two years in a row now. They've been a top five unit in each of the last two seasons.

If this Bills team is running on all cylinders, they can beat anyone - or everyone - in the NFL.