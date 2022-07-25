Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Chiefs Loss

Orchard Park, NY - January 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves Patriots defenders and a towel in the background as he runs for a long first half gain. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a AFC wild-card game Saturday night January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Even though it's been six months since the Buffalo Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, Josh Allen isn't over it.

The Bills were less than 15 seconds away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game before Patrick Mahomes did his thing.

Allen spoke to NBC's Peter King about that devastating loss and confirmed that the team is motivated to learn from it.

“We’ll learn from it, we’ll get better from it, it’s going to fuel us,” Allen said via ProFootballTalk.

Allen also wasn't interested in blaming the OT rules for the loss.

“There are ways we could’ve found a way to win that game. Unfortunately, there are 31 teams that don’t do that, in terms of winning the Super Bowl.”

After Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field in 13 seconds to send the game to OT, he drove them down the field in OT after they won the coin toss. Allen never got to see the ball again.

That led to the NFL changing the playoff OT rules as each team will now get a chance to possess the ball, no matter what happens.

The Bills are set to be one of the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this season since they're stacked on both sides of the ball.