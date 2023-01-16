Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Win

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a pretty solid playoff outing today, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns despite committing three turnovers.

But speaking to the media after the game, Allen wasn't paying too much attention to how far he thinks the Bills can go. He said that the team are taking things one game at a time and still have corrections to make.

“One week seasons man that’s it. Gotta take it ‘1-and-0’, one game at a time,” Allen said, via ProFootballTalk. “Thought we did some good things today and I did some bad things today. Some stuff to clean up, some things to learn from, but we’ll grow from it. All that matters is surviving and advancing. It doesn’t matter how we win, it’s if we win and proud of our guys for playing the way they did.”

There are certainly a lot of things the Bills need to clean up on both sides of the ball. The defense gave up four straight scoring drives in the second quarter while the offense allowed seven sacks of Josh Allen.

Allen himself was far from perfect, as mentioned earlier, with his three picks and 59-percent completion rate.

Then again, today's performance against the Dolphins could have been a little flukey.

We won't know for sure until next week.

Will the Bills tighten things up and win their Divisional Round game?