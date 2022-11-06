Josh Allen Has Concerning Admission Following Loss To Jets

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will have another injury to monitor throughout this next week.

Quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his elbow in the late stages of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

When he was asked about that following the loss, he said that he had "slight pain" in the elbow and that he'll work through it.

Allen wasn't his usual self in this game as he was held to just 205 yards through the air. He also threw two interceptions and was under constant pressure by the Jets' front seven.

The loss dropped the Bills to 6-2 overall as they currently have a half-game lead over the Jets in the AFC East. They still also have the top seed in the AFC since they have the tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs.

We'll have to see how much Allen practices this week as the Bills get ready to play the Minnesota Vikings.

That game will take place on Nov. 13.