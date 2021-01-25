Josh Allen Has Honest Analysis Of What Went Wrong Vs. Chiefs

To beat the best, you have to be the best. Josh Allen learned that lesson very quickly during Sunday night’s AFC Championship game against Kansas City.

Allen put together a solid individual effort in the 38-24 loss. The MVP candidate hit on 28-of-48 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the Bills’ rushing game with 88 yards. Despite these numbers, Buffalo just couldn’t keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The third-year QB acknowledged his team’s inability to match Kansas City’s performance.

“When you don’t play your A-game against a team that shows up every game and plays their A-game, it’s hard to win that way,” Allen said during a press conference on Monday. “They had a really good plan for what we did. They’re in the Super Bowl for a reason. They found a way and we didn’t and that’s the end of the story.”

The last time the Bills played in an AFC Championship was 1994. With a win in that game, Buffalo earned its fourth straight Super Bowl berth.

Just like Kansas City is doing now, the Bills are hoping to work their way back up to that level of consistency.

“I mean, they’ve hosted three AFC Championship games in a row and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances,” Allen said. “I think that’s what every team would want, is to be in consecutive Super Bowls and have the ability to win multiple Super Bowls. That’s something that we’ve got to step back and look at.”

While any NFL team certainly looks to the Chiefs as a model, Josh Allen and the Bills want to earn success their own way.

“We don’t want to be them. We don’t want to be anyone else,” Allen said. “But we want to be the best versions of ourselves here and we think that’s good enough.” [ Pro Football Talk ]