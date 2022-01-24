The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Brian Daboll Very Clear

Josh Allen in the Divisional Round on SundayKANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 23: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the snap during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs on January 23rd, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s name is attached to a number of head coach openings around the NFL right now. Daboll has been instrumental in the ascension of quarterback Josh Allen. And the Bills QB gave him a ringing endorsement on Monday.

“I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job,” Allen told media members. “I’m praying they don’t, because I want him back here, but I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

If Daboll does end up taking his own head job, Allen is also supportive of quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey taking the wheel as OC.

“I think every QB would love to be a part of that process and I do know there’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for [in Dorsey],” Allen said. “Again, it’s not my job. It’s not my decision to make.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has put together an incredible staff since taking over in Buffalo. And Brian Daboll is no exception. The former Alabama offensive coordinator joined the Bills and 2018 and has since helped turn Josh Allen into one of the top QB’s in the league.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.