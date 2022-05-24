Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Ken Dorsey Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When the Buffalo Bills step on the field in 2022, the roster will be intact for the most part.

However, there is one significant difference facing the offense heading into the new campaign: offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is gone. After transforming Josh Allen's career, Daboll left to become the new head coach of the New York Giants.

Former college football star quarterback Ken Dorsey is stepping in as the new offensive coordinator for the Bills. Although they've only been together for a short amount of time, Allen is already raving about his new OC.

Here's what he said about Dorsey, via Pro Football Talk:

“But in terms of what he’s doing, how he communicates with the guys, getting on guys and lighting some fires, it’s been good to see. He’s played quarterback. He understands what it’s like when we’re back there. So to have that open relationship and a rapport with him, and for him to understand what we’re seeing at the same time and not just expecting us to do something that he hasn’t, or he wouldn’t do, I think is the most important thing and he’s been doing a really good job with it.”

The Bills are the current favorite to win the Super Bowl and Josh Allen is a major reason why.

Will the offense undergo a major change with Dorsey as OC?