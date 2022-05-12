Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league, have solidified themselves as the future of the NFL.

The two have developed quite the on-field rivalry in recent years. In each of the last two seasons, Allen and the Bills were eliminated by Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.

That being said, the young superstars have developed a solid friendship off the field.

During a recent appearance on "The Steam Room" podcast with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, Allen shared his opinion on Mahomes as a person.

The Buffalo QB said Mahomes FaceTimed him this past weekend to ask if he wanted to hang out at the F1 race in Miami.

“And you know, sure enough, we go up and we hung out for an hour and a half, two hours, just kind of hanging around, talking, having a good time,” Allen said, per USA Today. “I’ve spent a couple of times around Patrick, but every time I’m around him, he’s just a great dude. He’s a great personality. He’s fun to be around. And obviously, all the respect that I have from on the field, I think it's a different vibe than what people think."

Allen and Mahomes duked it out this past season with a thrilling 42-36 overtime matchup in the AFC Divisional round. If either of these QBs want to win a Super Bowl in the next few years, it appears they'll have to go through each other.

“Again, when we step on that field, we were supposed to be competitors,” Allen added. “It’s the old mantra, ‘You gotta hate your enemy.’ But I would say that we have a really good relationship, especially for, you know, the type of games that we tend to play in. [The] AFC championship two years ago, and obviously, the divisional last year.

“But he is — he’s awesome. He really is. Love being around him. And I’m super excited for this opportunity with him. Because I think the other side, they’re gonna riff a little more than, than me and Pat, I think we’re gonna feed off each other pretty well.”

Allen and Mahomes are teaming up against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for The Match, a golf event staged by TNT, on June 1.