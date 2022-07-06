Josh Allen Names 2 Things He's Focusing On This Year

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but that doesn't mean he can't improve in some areas.

Allen knows the two things that he wants to master heading into the 2022-23 season: Cutting down on turnovers and setting his playmakers up for more YAC (yards after catch).

"Main thing is still limiting turnovers, limiting bad decisions and then ball placement on some of the underneath routes, allowing the guys to get more YAC,” Allen said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "Last year, I don’t think we were very good in that department. So it’s kind of on me to put the ball where it needs to be and allow our guys to utilize their legs and run after the catch."

Allen's turnovers went up last season after he threw 15 interceptions, in comparison to the 10 he threw in 2020.

That said, he still finished the year with 4,407 yards through the air and 36 touchdowns.

If Allen can accomplish these two goals, the Bills will be that much harder to beat going forward.