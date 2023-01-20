Josh Allen Names The 1 Player Bills Need To Target

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Josh Allen is keenly aware of the importance of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Ahead of his team's Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Allen vocalized his praise for the 26-year-old pass catcher.

“He’s been great for us,” quarterback Josh Allen said, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. “The more that we can get him the ball, it seems like the better that we do. He’s so athletic. He’s so big. He’s so fast. He’s tough for smaller guys and quicker than some of the big guys that guard him.

“So, just trying to get everybody involved in this offense. When we’re spreading it around and getting everybody involved, I think we become very balanced, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.”

Knox has reeled in a touchdown catch in each of the Bills' last five games. He opened up the scoring in Buffalo's Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, and nearly had another TD that was ultimately called back.

There's no question that Stefon Diggs is Allen's favorite target in the pass game, but Knox is steadily rising into the No. 2/3 spot alongside wide receiver Gabe Davis.

Allen and Knox will look to continue their touchdown streak in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup against the Bengals.