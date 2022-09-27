Josh Allen Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Blowup Video

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coaches Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills high fives quarterback Josh Allen #17 after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL game at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Bills defeated the Rams 31-10. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went viral following the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Right when the clock expired, the CBS camera panned to Dorsey in the press box who started slamming his papers and his tablet. He wasn't happy about that final play since Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds when the Bills had no timeouts.

Quarterback Josh Allen ended up seeing the video since Dorsey showed it to him and he loved it.

"He's the one that showed it to me and everyone is going crazy about it," Allen said. "Our guys freaking love seeing that. As a player, looking at your offensive coordinator, having that much emotion and care for the game, he wants to do everything in his power to win."

Dorsey will likely be careful about having that kind of reaction in the future, but sometimes, a coach can't help it.

It was a really close game that came down to the last play, so of course, there's going to be some emotion directly after a loss.

The Bills will be back in action again this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.