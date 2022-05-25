Josh Allen Reacts To Viral Tom Brady Golf Shot
The wider sports world was stunned by the incredible golf shot that Tom Brady (allegedly) made and released in a now-viral video. A lot of Brady's NFL teammates and rivals have weighed in since then, including Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.
Taking to Twitter, Allen responded to a tweet from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes felt that the shot was "pretty impressive," Allen had a different though.
Allen posted a gif from the movie Mr. Deeds where the title character says "Ba-Ba-Ba-Bulls-t!" Clearly Allen wasn't buying that the footage of the shot from Brady was real.
The fans are loving Allen's response though. His tweet already has 1,600 likes and a lot of retweets and comments in under an hour.
The majority of NFL fans who saw Tom Brady's viral golf shot were amazed by what the seven-time Super Bowl champion was able to do. But Josh Allen is one of a growing contingent of people questioning if it's even real.
Certainly the technology exists for a shot like Brady's to be tracked the way it was. But from that distance and the way it was recorded, there's a case to be made that the footage was altered.
And let's be honest: If Tom Brady makes a follow-up post in a few hours feeding into the mystery, it won't be a surprise.
Do you agree with Josh Allen? Is Tom Brady's golf shot real or fake?