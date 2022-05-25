Josh Allen Reacts To Viral Tom Brady Golf Shot

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 02: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leads the team on to the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The wider sports world was stunned by the incredible golf shot that Tom Brady (allegedly) made and released in a now-viral video. A lot of Brady's NFL teammates and rivals have weighed in since then, including Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Taking to Twitter, Allen responded to a tweet from Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. While Mahomes felt that the shot was "pretty impressive," Allen had a different though.

Allen posted a gif from the movie Mr. Deeds where the title character says "Ba-Ba-Ba-Bulls-t!" Clearly Allen wasn't buying that the footage of the shot from Brady was real.

The fans are loving Allen's response though. His tweet already has 1,600 likes and a lot of retweets and comments in under an hour.

The majority of NFL fans who saw Tom Brady's viral golf shot were amazed by what the seven-time Super Bowl champion was able to do. But Josh Allen is one of a growing contingent of people questioning if it's even real.

Certainly the technology exists for a shot like Brady's to be tracked the way it was. But from that distance and the way it was recorded, there's a case to be made that the footage was altered.

And let's be honest: If Tom Brady makes a follow-up post in a few hours feeding into the mystery, it won't be a surprise.

Do you agree with Josh Allen? Is Tom Brady's golf shot real or fake?