Josh Allen Reportedly Making Bold Choice For Tonight’s Game vs. Patriots

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will brave the elements with a bold wardrobe choice this evening.

Despite tonight’s bitterly-cold forecast for a Wild Card matchup against the New England Patriots, the 25-year-old quarterback will be taking the field with no sleeves.

Allen says sleeves aren’t good for ball protection and could increase the chances of the ball slipping out while he’s running. Instead, he’s electing to go with layers underneath his jersey, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Josh Allen is going to go without the sleeves tonight. He said he will go with just layers under the jersey. He told me sleeves aren’t good for ball protection, the ball can slip out easier when he’s running. #Bills — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 15, 2022

Kicking off at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight in the Bills’ Highmark Stadium, the high is projected at 10 degrees Fahrenheit with lows in the single digits. With wind gusts of 5-10 mph, the windchill is expected to bring “feels-like” temperatures as low as -10 degrees.

This isn’t the first time these two teams have faced off in adverse weather conditions. Earlier this year in Week 13, Mac Jones and the Pats took down the Bills 14-10 in a game that featured intense winds and snow.

Despite the high wind gusts in this game, Josh Allen’s canon of an arm was still able to find his targets somewhat consistently. The Bills QB was wearing sleeves down to his elbows in this showdown.

With some better weather conditions in Week 16, Allen and the Bills took down the Pats 33-21 in New England — knotting the season series at 1-1.

Tonight’s deciding game will be a win-or-go-home affair.