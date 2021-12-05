Josh Allen Reveals 1 Main Priority Against The Patriots

This week’s Monday Night Football contest should be a good one.

The Buffalo Bills are set to take on the New England Patriots in a pivotal AFC East Division matchup. Buffalo and New England will be playing with first place in the division on the line.

Heading into the Monday night matchup, Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed his team’s one main priority against Bill Belichick and Co.

The Bills need to win the turnover battle.

“…Really our main emphasis is just the turnover differential, battle with these guys,” Allen reportedly said in an interview with Steve Young, which will air in full Monday on ESPN, per NESN. “Throughout the league, statistics show you win the turnover battle, you have a higher percentage of winning that game. So, we’ve been sloppy on our end the last few weeks so we’re looking to tighten that up. We’re excited to get out there and play.”

Winning the turnover battle is always important, but it’s especially important against a Belichick-coached team.

Kickoff between New England and Buffalo is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.