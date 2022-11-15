Josh Allen Reveals What Doctors Told Him Last Week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

For a while it was looking like Josh Allen might've been a no-go for Sunday's OT loss vs. the Vikings after suffering a UCL injury in his throwing elbow the prior game, but the Bills QB committed to doing whatever it took to get back on the field.

Per Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino:

"Josh Allen said doctors didn't seem too optimistic about his chances to play on Monday after the injury. But Allen said he knew he was going to grind in training room to make it back. Says it was countless hours in training room/hyperbaric chamber."

Allen came out firing to start the game, but once again it was a tale of two halves for the preseason MVP favorite.

At his best, Allen can go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the league. However, it's rare this season that he's been able to put together four consecutive quarters of good football.

How much his injury plagued him in Week 10's loss is unknown, but Buffalo will have to clean up the turnovers in order to get to where they want to go.