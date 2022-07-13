Josh Allen 'Scariest' Player To Defend: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is riding high on Josh Allen after his impressive performance in this past year's postseason.

In fact, during Wednesday's episode of NFL Live on ESPN, league insider Field Yates named Allen as the "scariest" player to defend heading into the 2022 season.

Yates named Allen as his pick for the 2022 league MVP trophy.

"If we're talking about quarterbacks for 2022, I truly believe there's not a single player scarier to defend in the NFL than Josh Allen," he explained. "What Josh Allen can do as a runner... He can be the best fullback in the league if that's who you want him to be. But I've seen him pick apart defenses with his arm in a way that I don't know what you're supposed to do [to defend him].

"At his apex, I believe Josh Allen can be as dominant a player in the NFL as any other in the NFL this year. I'm picking him as my MVP this upcoming season."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this prediction.

"100% agree. Can always tell the greatness of a player when teams start chasing the prototype of that player in the future. Mahomes/Allen completely changed the way everyone views the position," ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid wrote.

"Hard to argue this one BabyFace," Marcus Spears added.

"Y’all better stop playing with my boy!!!!! Put some respect on my G name!!! Y’all see it!!! It’s gonna get real spooky for the league this year!!!" one Bills fan said.

"Hard to argue with this one but I got Allen winning the MVP and finally a Super Bowl ring for the Bills," another added.

What do you think Allen will accomplish this coming season?