Josh Allen Sends Blunt Message About Autographs At Training Camp

As one of the brightest stars in the NFL, Josh Allen is constantly getting mobbed by adoring fans after training camp practice.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback said he's happy to sign autographs for children, but often opts out on giving his signature to adult fans.

Allen prioritizes signing autographs for children due to a lack of time and concerns about memorabilia dealers. He acknowledges that sometimes dealers use children to get their hands on signed products.

“I try to sign just for the kids,” Allen said, per the Buffalo News. “There’s some, you hate to see it and you know it, and you can tell it’s not their item. It is what it is. . . . I pick out the kids. I do apologize to the adults. Kids are kinda what makes this go. I remember being that kid.”

This issues has been a popular conversation topic on social media in recent months. Before this year's MLB All-Star game, an adult fan went viral for jostling with children to get an autograph from superstar pitcher Justin Verlander.

Allen's autograph strategy was recently documented on video. Earlier this month, the Bills superstar brushed off his teammate Case Keenum, who was disguised as an adult fan looking for autographs in a viral clip.