Josh Allen Speaks Out On Fight: NFL World Reacts

Orchard Park, NY - January 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaves Patriots defenders and a towel in the background as he runs for a long first half gain. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots in a AFC wild-card game Saturday night January 15, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into it with a teammate during practice on Saturday.

Allen ran a quarterback draw at the goal line and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips hit him a bit too hard for his liking. Allen ended up getting upset with him after he got hit in his right shoulder.

After that, practice was called for the day.

After this became news, Allen released a statement on Sunday afternoon and said that everything is alright between him and Phillips.

"Man, I love football. The boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great, that is all," Allen tweeted.

Bills fans are pretty excited for the season to start, based on their responses to this tweet.

Allen's already in that competitive spirit, despite there only being one padded practice so far.