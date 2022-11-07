NFL Fans Very Worried About Josh Allen Injury Situation

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Josh Allen appeared to be in pain toward the end of the Bills-Jets game on Sunday afternoon.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback was seen flexing his elbow after he got hit on a throw but was able to finish the game.

After the Bills lost, Allen spoke to the media after the game and confirmed that he had "slight pain" in the elbow and that he'll work through it during practice this week.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is now reporting that Allen is set to be evaluated for an injury related to his ulnar collateral ligament.

This is the same ligament that some baseball pitchers hurt each season. It leads to Tommy John surgery, which usually costs the pitcher an entire season since it takes a long time to heal from.

Fans are hoping that Allen will not need that surgery since it would knock him out for the rest of the season.

We'll have to see if the Bills get good news on Allen's injury on Tuesday.