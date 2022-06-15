Josh Allen Wearing A Visor This Year: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Bills Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen decided to add some new equipment to his uniform ahead of the 2022 NFL season: A visor.

The Buffalo Bills released a photo on Wednesday showing their Pro Bowl quarterback wearing a reflective visor. CBS Sports dubbed the new look "Josh Allen visor szn."

Visors for quarterbacks aren't exactly common. Kyler Murray is known to sport one on occasion. But Michael Vick popularized the look by wearing one for most of his NFL career.

NFL fans respected the hell out of the new visor. But Buffalo Bills fans are going absolutely wild over how cool it looks:

Of course, wearing a visor in training camp doesn't always guarantee that they'll wear it in the regular season. But if Josh Allen decides to start sporting one regularly, you can bet that it'll get noticed.

Allen is already one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 4,400 passing yards and 36 touchdown passes.

More importantly: Allen helped the Bills end nearly two decades of misery to become one of the NFL's new perennial powerhouses. It seems like only a matter of time before he's appearing in his first Super Bowl - or Super Bowls.

Will Josh Allen be rocking a visor for the entire NFL season? Or will it only be a training camp thing that he does away with in September?