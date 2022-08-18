Josh Allen Will Play Saturday: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After sitting out the Buffalo Bills' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Josh Allen is set to start this Saturday against the Denver Broncos.

Matthew Bove of WKBW reported on Thursday that Allen will play on Saturday. But it's unclear at this time how much Allen will play in the exhibition game.

No doubt the injury to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will give every team sending out their starting quarterback some pause before giving their starter extended reps.

Fans on Twitter certainly don't want to see Allen on the field much. Taking to Twitter, fans are either scratching their heads or begging the Bills to be careful with him:

Last year Josh Allen had 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for a second year in a row. But for a second year in a row, the Bills were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen heads into the 2022 season as one of the leading candidates for the NFL MVP award. The Buffalo Bills rank among the early favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

As you can imagine, the Bills will want to keep Allen as safe as possible in preparation for the season. They have seven games against playoff teams and start the season against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Should Allen play any snaps in the preseason?