Josh Allen’s Comment On The NFC East Is Going Viral

The Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. Allen discussed the attention – or lack thereof – that the Bills are getting this season.

Buffalo is 8-3, leading the AFC East division. The Bills have been playing well, though they’re not getting quite as much hype as some other teams in the conference. Kansas City and Pittsburgh are rightfully seen as the top contenders, though Allen’s Bills shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Why not us? But again we’re sitting at 8-3 & 8 wins doesn’t win you the division unless you’re in the NFC east…” Allen joked.

Eight wins is probably a stretch for the NFC East this year, too.

New York and Washington are currently leading the division at 4-7 on the year. It seems possible – likely, even – that the NFC East winner will finish the season at 6-10.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll isn’t underestimating the NFC East, though.

“Whoever wins the NFC East deserves it,” Carroll said. “And whoever plays them better watch out.”

Carroll knows what the NFC East is going through. Back in 2010, the Seahawks went 7-9 but won the NFC West division. Seattle went on to win a playoff game, upsetting the New Orleans Saints at home.