Josh Gattis Addresses Michigan’s Starting Quarterback Battle

Coming off a tough year in 2020, the Michigan Wolverines football program will have some more uncertainty heading into the 2021 season — especially at the quarterback position.

At the end of last season, starting QB Joe Milton announced his transfer from the program, leaving the current battle between returning sophomore Cade McNamara and incoming 5-star recruit JJ McCarthy.

While Michigan has already started spring practice this year, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis says it’s too early to dub next year’s starter.

“We’re only a handful of practices in,” Gattis told reporters on Wednesday, via MLive.com. “There’s too much time — too (early) to tell — but we’re pleased with the direction that those guys are showing in their leadership and performance on the field.”

With Milton gone, McNamara is the only returning Wolverine quarterback with any collegiate experience. Through four games in 2020, the young QB threw an efficient 43/71 for 425 yards and five touchdowns from his backup role.

While McNamara has some valuable experience at the helm, many analysts believe the Wolverine’s incoming 5-star has what it takes to lead the QB depth chart as a true freshman starter. Coming out of IMG Academy, McCarthy is ranked as the No. 2 prostyle quarterback in the 2021 class.

It may take quite some time before a final QB1 decision is made, but it’s clear Gattis is happy with what he’s seen so far.

“The quarterbacks have done a really good job of doing what we’re asking them to do,” the third-year UM offensive coordinator said. “First and foremost, take leadership and continue (that). They’ve done a really good job as a group pushing each other.”