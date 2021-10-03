NFL World Reacts To The Latest Josh Gordon News

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense might have gained another elite weapon.

Kansas City officially signed former star wide receiver Josh Gordon this week. Gordon won’t be active on Sunday, though he’s expected to make his Chiefs debut soon.

Gordon, a first-team All-Pro in 2013, took to Twitter on Sunday morning.

First game day w/ #ChiefsKingdom ❤️‍🔥 Can’t wait for the real thing 😈 #loading — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) October 3, 2021

According to reports, Gordon is in great shape.

New #Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon has impressed already, so much so that he could be activated next week. My story: https://t.co/Yl8U9xQ5h9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

From the report:

When asked how Gordon looks, coach Andy Reid joked, “He looks in pretty good shape. He’s got less body fat than I do.” A low-risk signing, Gordon could pay off quickly. He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast. One source said you would never know he’s 30. He has really flashed in practice.

The Chiefs are 1-2, but remain one of the most-talented teams in the NFL. Good luck stopping their offense if Gordon is truly in great playing shape.

“That’s ridiculous. Dude is naturally blessed with athleticism. Let’s not forget he played in the “fan controlled football” league back in March to. He’s prob more ready than ever,” one fan tweeted.

Of course, being in shape has not been the issue for Gordon.

“Don’t think him being in shape has ever been an issue,” another fan added.

Still, it will be interesting to see what kind of impact Gordon has in Kansas City. The Chiefs could certainly use a boost right now.