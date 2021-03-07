Football World Reacts To Josh Gordon’s Performance On Saturday

Josh Gordon is out of the National Football League, but he doesn’t appear to be done playing football.

The 29-year-old wide receiver made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league on Saturday evening. Gordon made quite an impact in his first game.

Gordon, a Pro Bowler in 2013 with the Cleveland Browns, has been in and out of the NFL in recent years. He’s struggled to stay on the field and out of trouble with the league.

The Seahawks recently released Gordon, who decided to play in the FCF on Saturday night. Gordon was recruited to the league by his old teammate in Johnny Manziel.

Gordon’s best play came at the end of the game, when he caught a Hail! Mary for the win.

JOSH GORDON CATCHES THE HAIL MARY TO WIN HIS FCF DEBUT @brgridiron (via @fcflio)pic.twitter.com/XEjETPhTCe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2021

Gordon had an all-around impressive debut. He had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

The former NFL wide receiver caught a touchdown pass on his first drive of the game.

⚡️ THE FLASH ⚡️ Josh Gordon catches a TD on his first drive in the FCF. Tune in: https://t.co/V2zpjrnouW, in the app, or on @watchvenn pic.twitter.com/PhGDZdYuoz — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) March 7, 2021

The football world was excited by Gordon’s debut on Saturday night. Hopefully he’s in a good place and will continue to make an impact.

Josh Gordon’s game winner reminds me of him catching Tom Brady’s 500th TD 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Y8amPosAs4 — Lucky Brycen 🍀 (@BradyyNFL) March 7, 2021

Gordon told reporters that he joined the league to have some fun and make an impact on the field.

If his first game is any indication, he’s certainly going to make an impact.