Josh Gordon Is Trending Following The Deshaun Watson News

Earlier this afternoon, the NFL and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to a disciplinary settlement.

As part of this agreement, Watson will be suspended for 11 games and receive a $5 million fine for his actions. The football world flocked to social media to react to the news.

Most of those on Twitter were furious that the NFL didn't hand out a harsher penalty. They pointed to one player in particular to show the NFL that it made a mistake.

Everyone brought up the amount of games former NFL star wide receiver Josh Gordon received for his past drug use.

"Josh Gordon got suspended 76 games for weed. Deshaun Watson has 24 sexual misconduct cases," one person said.

"11 game suspension?? The NFL does not care about women Josh Gordon has missed 26 games for smoking weed," another fan said.

"Deshaun Watson can sexually assault people and only get 11 games suspension and a $5mill fine. And Calvin Ridley, who was away from his team and did no harm to anyone, gets a full season suspension for placing bets…Don’t even get me started on Josh Gordon smoking weed," said a third fan.

It's clear football fans are thrilled with the suspension news.