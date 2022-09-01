Josh Gordon To Titans: NFL World Reacts To Move

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After spending the 2022 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was released during the team's final roster cuts. But he's landed on his feet a lot faster than he has in the past.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon has joined the Tennessee Titans as a member of their practice squad. He's now available to be called up to the team whenever they want him, or can be signed directly to any NFL main roster at any time.

Last year Gordon played 12 games for the Chiefs, making five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown. He joined the Chiefs after a short, yet high-profile stint with the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League.

The Titans will be Gordon's fifth NFL team since entering the league in 2012. But it will only be his ninth season actually getting to play as he was suspended for three full seasons between 2015 and 2020.

NFL fans are praising the Titans for the savvy move, deeming it "low-risk, high-reward."

Josh Gordon was a supplemental draft pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, where the Cleveland Browns took a flyer on him in the second-round. In his first two seasons he was actually a decent impact player, specially in his second season.

During the 2013 season, Gordon set numerous Browns records including the NFL record for consecutive games with over 200 receiving yards. He finished the season as the league leader in receiving yards with 1,646.

But in the years that followed, Gordon would be limited in part by a ton of suspensions for substance use. In 10 years he has played just 75 games.

Will Josh Gordon play at all in the regular season for the Titans this year?