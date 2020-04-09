A former Major League Baseball star was reportedly indicted on felony charges of alleged child abuse.

The Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that former Texas Rangers MVP Josh Hamilton was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury on Monday.

Hamilton, 38, is accused of hitting one of his daughters last fall. He reportedly turned himself in to authorities on Oct. 30.

Hamilton, a five-time All-Star, reportedly faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. A trial date has not been set yet.

Details of the alleged incident are extremely troubling:

The girl told authorities Hamilton started cursing and yelling after he became upset about something she said and then threw a full water bottle at her, hitting her in the chest. Then he yanked a chair from beneath her feet and threw it at her before he pulled her to the ground, the affidavit says. Hamilton then slung the girl over his shoulder and took her to her bedroom as she yelled that she was sorry, the affidavit says. She said he tossed her onto the bed, pinned down her head with one hand and started hitting her legs with his other hand. He later picked her up by her sweatshirt, ripping it, and hit her on her back, she said.

Hamilton allegedly then told his daughter to “go in front of the [expletive] Judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore.”

The former MLB star played for the Rangers from 2008-12 and again in 2015. Hamilton has a documented history of substance abuse and has struggled with drugs and alcohol.

Hamilton has been out of the MLB since 2015. He was inducted into the Rangers’ Hall of Fame last year.