Josh Heupel Has 3-Letter Message After Beating Nick Saban

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after a win against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel picked up the single greatest win of his entire coaching career yesterday, leading the Vols to a historic upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It was a historic performance for the Vols, who became the first team to score 52 points against the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban took over. The win prompted the tens of thousands at Neyland Stadium to storm the field for the first time since 1998 - their last national championship season.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday for the first time since last night's win, Heupel needed only three letters to express how he was feeling. "GBO," he wrote, shorthand for "Go Big Orange."

Heupel's tweet is going viral with over 5,000 likes in under an hour. Tennessee fans were more than ready to share in the good vibes with him too.

"GBO COACH!!!! BEST SUNDAY THIS FANBASE HAS HAD IN A LOOOONNNNNGGGGG TIME!!! GO VOLS," one Vols fan replied.

"Obviously thrilled by the win yesterday but equally excited to see how many of the visiting recruits (football, basketball, baseball, etc.) Tennessee can land. That atmosphere looked absolutely electric. THANK YOU!" wrote another.

"Thank you coach! You are a perfect fit for this program!!" a third fan wrote.

Many fans and analysts were skeptical when the Vols hired Heupel in 2021 following a solid but not stellar three-year run at UCF.

But he proved all of the doubters wrong last night.