Josh Jacobs Getting Traded? NFL World Reacts To Idea

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs could be getting traded in the next few weeks.

Jacobs seems to be getting a lot of reps during the preseason, which is unusual for a starter. Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jacobs was the only skill-position player to start for Las Vegas on Thursday night against Jacksonville.

Las Vegas is also really deep at the position, with Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Kenyan Drake ready to pick up the slack when needed.

NFL fans are already looking at which teams could be interested in Jacobs' services if he is made available.

"I don't agree that they should get rid of him, he's a damn good player. They probably know they aren't going to resign him, might wait for a team with an injured RB to come calling. Right off the bat, I would be interested if I'm the Falcons, Cardinals, or even the Bills," one fan tweeted.

Jacobs finished this past season with 872 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

He'll bring a lot of production to a team if he ends up getting dealt.